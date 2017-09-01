Baltimore organizers schedule second Ceasefire after momentum from first

Organizers of last month’s 72-hour “ceasefire” in Baltimore — which rallied the city around a message of peace, even if it didn’t completely silence the gunfire — have announced another event this fall.

The second Baltimore Ceasefire event will be from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, part of a broader plan to begin hosting the events on a quarterly basis for the foreseeable future, said Erricka Bridgeford, 44, a local activist and one of the event’s founders.

“It is to purposely insert this positive energy into Baltimore’s atmosphere, to purposely give people the idea that they can do something about this violence,” Bridgeford said.

The first ceasefire, the product of months and months of grassroots brainstorming, organizing and awareness efforts, included marches and cookouts and vigils, with people offering “Free Hugs” and messages of peace.

The weekend was pierced by violence — including at least two homicides — but still a success, organizers and attendees said.

“When we do it together and stand together often, it can shift something that we thought we could do nothing about,” Bridgeford said. “We can’t reach that goal if we just do it one time. We have to keep doing it.”

For those interested in learning about the next ceasefire, there will be public meetings at The Living Well — at 235 Holliday Street — on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be events for volunteers to sign up at The Baltimore Urban League — at 512 Orchard Street — on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bridgeford — a mother, professional mediator, neighborhood volunteer and part-time Uber driver — said the “momentum has been really amazing” since the first event.

When she first started having meetings in May, about a dozen people would show up, she said. Recent meetings have drawn at least 40 people, she said.

Some people who made the poster from the first ceasefire their profile picture on Facebook have never taken it down, and are now beginning to replace it with the poster for the November event, she said. Others are already asking her for posters, to begin putting them up around the city, she said.

It seems more and more people are throwing their time and energy behind the movement, after being a little hesitant the first time around, she said.

“I think people were kind of waiting last time, to see if it was really going to become a thing, because at first it was just a few of us standing on the mountaintop yelling,” Bridgeford said. “Now I think people trust it and know it’s something positive.”

Many people in Baltimore have told Bridgeford that “they were looking for something to do, but couldn’t find the thing that was the right fit for them.”

The ceasefire effort is that thing, she said.

“They can do something as little as telling other people that they know about it,” she said. “Everybody can play a role in it, and no effort and no role is too small.”

The interest gives her hope, she said.

“In my brain, and in my heart, the goal is that there will come a time where, when a ceasefire is called, everybody will recognize it as a sacred space,” Bridgeford said. “That will mean that it will start to spread, and edge out around those three days, so you’ll start to realize that the week before the ceasefire there's no murder, and the week after.

“It will spread and spread.”

