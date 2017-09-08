State opens $35 million youth detention facility in Baltimore

After community resistance stifled past plans, juveniles charged with crimes as adults in Baltimore will now be held in a brand-new $35 million downtown facility that state corrections officials say is better equipped to rehabilitate them “by providing extensive education and behavioral health programs.”

“Though we wish the facility was not necessary, we intend to use it to turn around the lives of troubled youths,” Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Stephen T. Moyer said. “We must take advantage of the opportunity to put these teens back on the right path by steering them away from a life of crime and incarceration.”

Moyer gave a tour of the new 60,537 square-foot, two-story facility at 926 Greenmount Ave. to media members Friday morning.

The facility’s opening, however, comes at a time when the number of youth charged as adults and held at such facilities has been dropping. While the new juvenile center can house up to 60 youth — 50 males and 10 females — the number of juveniles held each day in the city is usually less than 15, according to corrections department spokesman Gerry Shields. The average daily population of youth charged as adults in the city facility has dropped from 44 in fiscal year 2013 to nine this past fiscal year, according to the state correctional services.

Many youth advocates and community leaders have opposed spending money on a youth jail, rather than directing those funds to services like youth centers and summer jobs programs.

Melanie Shapiro, director of Juvenile Justice Policy for the Office of the Public Defender, said the money could have been better spent helping prevent juveniles fom becoming incarcerated in the first place.

“It’s so much money that could have been spent in the community to meet kids’ needs, to prevent them from coming into the court system entirely,” she said.

The public defender’s office has been working to have all juveniles charged with a crime to start in the juvenile system, rather than immediately being charged as adults for more serious crimes. Currently, public defenders and other attorneys have to request waiver hearings to try to get their young clients’ cases moved to juvenile court, which typically have more lenient sentencing and more opportunities for rehabilitation.

“The concern is that we are investing money in jails where other states are raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction,” she said. Vermont, for example, has raised the age at which defendants will be adjudicated in juvenile court to 21.

“We hope that is the direction our state will go,” Shapiro said.

Juveniles charged as adults in the city are currently housed at the Wyatt Building inside the sprawling Baltimore detention complex. The juveniles being held pending trial will be moved to the new facility by the end of the month.

At the new facility, the juveniles will have their own cells, a gymnasium for exercise, access to medical, dental and behavioral health treatment. Classrooms equipped with computers will replace three dilapidated, portable trailers, Moyer said. The facility will also provide visiting room space where teens can interact with their families and other areas designated for services such as addiction awareness, conflict resolution and other programs to help address various issues.

The new facility also will be more secure, with better sightlines and cameras to monitor the youth. Michael R. Resnick, commissioner of Pretrial Detention & Services in Baltimore, said the challenge for officers now is moving juveniles within the facility but keeping them separated from the adult inmates. No adults will be housed in the new youth facility.

About 100 correctional officers will work across three shifts in the new facility, said Warden Kathleen Landerkin. About 15 additional personnel will move to the new facility to teach or provide other services.

A new youth jail was proposed in 2007 during the Gov. Martin O’Malley administration, which planned to spend $100 million on a 230-bed facility. At that time, the city had a daily average of 92 juveniles locked up in adult jails. But the plan was decried by juvenile advocates. Plans were later downsized to a $70 million, but continued to be criticized, causing the state to once again scrap plans.

In March 2015, the U.S. Justice Department warned that the state was violating the law by housing youth offenders in the general population at the state-run Baltimore City Detention Center. Two months later, the state’s Board of Public Works unanimously approved a plan for a $30 million, 60-bed facility. An additional $5 million was spent on design, Shields said.

Baltimore Pastor Jamal H. Bryant has strongly opposed the new jail, and led a protest that blocked traffic for more than an hour on Interstate 395 just south of downtown shortly after the plans were approved in 2015. He promised the protest would be the first of “10 biblical plagues” if the state did not reverse its plans for the facility.

“I think it’s going to be a monument to our failure. Now, two-and-a half-years after Freddie Gray we point to this as a black eye,” Bryant said in an interview Thursday.

Funding should instead go to uplifting youth, such as city recreation centers, schools or local universities, Bryant said. “We can think of other areas where you can put that money. It’s painful that you would put that much money in a prison system.”

While many opposed the building a new jail for youth, others recognize the need to safely house youth who face violent charges, which include assault, carjacking and murder.

Del. Curt Anderson, a Baltimore Democrat, said there needed to be a facility specific for juvenile offenders, separate from adults, but also a facility that addressed the specific needs for youth “to make sure that once they are released, they have better choices to make.”

He noted that some of the juvenile offenders are accused of committing “very serious crimes,” contributing to the spike in violence across the city. These youth, he said, are in the greatest need of additional services that the old facility wasn’t providing.

But Anderson agreed that “the amount of money they were going to spend [on the new youth jail] was crazy,” at a time when school money was being cut back.

“The paring back, and the actual relief, will hopefully satisfy some of the critics,” he said.

State Sen. Joan Carter Conway, a Baltimore Democrat, said “it’s a much better plan,” as it will provide “wrap-around services” for youth.

“It’s not the best thing, but overall it provides a better service to those youth” to get them back into mainstream society, she said.

The number of young offenders charged as adults has been plummeting in recent years, and advocates said those resources should continue to go to supporting youth.