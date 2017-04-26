Third trial ordered for man acquitted in death of Phylicia Barnes

Maryland's highest court has ruled that the accused killer of Phylicia Barnes can be tried for a third time, saying a judge who acquitted him "was totally without authority to act."

Baltimore prosecutors have said they intend to try Michael Johnson again for the 2010 killing of Barnes, a 16-year-old from North Carolina who vanished while visiting her half-sister.

Last June, a three-judge panel of the Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for Johnson, but he appealed the case to the state's highest court, which heard arguments in December.

Both courts determined Circuit Judge John Addison Howard was wrong to acquit Johnson after first granting a mistrial at his second trial in January 2015. Johnson has been free since then.

Johnson is the last known person to see Barnes alive. He had dated her half-sister for years, but they were in the process of breaking up when the teenage honor student went missing without a trace in December 2010. Her body was found floating in the Susquehanna River four months later.

Johnson was charged a year later. Assistant State's Attorney Lisa Goldberg has acknowledged that the evidence against Johnson is circumstantial but said his involvement in the killing was the only "logical conclusion."

Prosecutors say Johnson had developed an inappropriate relationship with the teen, and called off work the day she went missing.

Witnesses saw Johnson struggling to move a plastic container out of his ex-girlfriend's apartment that day. Authorities believe Barnes' body was inside.

But defense attorneys have said Johnson cooperated with police, and cellphone records that trace his movements did not show him anywhere near the Susquehanna River. They said prosecutors could not prove that a crime had been committed or, if one had been, in which state it occurred.

Michael Johnson Baltimore Sun (WJZ photo from video) Michael Johnson leaves jail after a Baltimore judge dismissed charges against him in the 2010 disappearance and death of 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes. Michael Johnson leaves jail after a Baltimore judge dismissed charges against him in the 2010 disappearance and death of 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes. (Baltimore Sun (WJZ photo from video)) (Baltimore Sun (WJZ photo from video))

A jury convicted Johnson of second-degree murder in February 2013 and he faced up to 30 years in prison. But at his sentencing hearing, Judge Alfred Nance ordered a mistrial after finding prosecutors had failed to turn over information.

During the trial, Nance had expressed "great concern" about the state's evidence.

At the second trial in late 2014, Howard declared a mistrial after prosecutors played a recording jurors were not supposed to hear. Though jurors had heard only the state's side of the case, five jurors interviewed by The Baltimore Sun said they would have voted to acquit Johnson.

As the case headed to re-trial, Howard reversed course at a motions hearing in January 2015, ruling that prosecutors had "insufficient evidence" to try Johnson again.

He called the prosecution's case against Johnson "unarguably circumstantial." He said that while their case was intriguing, it contained "no direct evidence" linking him to Barnes' death.

"There was 'no smoking gun' in this case," Howard wrote.

Prosecutors, believing Howard had made an error, re-indicted Johnson again. Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant but it was denied by Circuit Judge Timothy Doory, who instead issued a summons. That meant Johnson was under no pre-trial conditions set by the court — a rare circumstance for someone charged with murder.

The case was referred back to Howard, who dismissed the indictment.

This article will be updated

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton