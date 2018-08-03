70-year-old Baltimore woman's death ruled a homicide by narcotic poisoning, police say

Authorities have determined the death of a 70-year-old woman in July was caused by narcotic poisoning and has been ruled a homicide, Baltimore police said Friday.

Officers found Gloria Johnson unresponsive with no signs of trauma in her home on E. Preston Street in the Eastern District on July 13. Detectives initially called Johnson’s death suspicious, and homicide detectives conducted an investigation.

On July 30, the state medical examiner’s office ruled Johnson’s death a homicide caused by narcotic poisoning, police said.

Det. Niki Fennoy, a Baltimore Police spokeswoman, said Johnson died from using a “combination of heroin and fentanyl," and it wasn’t an intentional poisoning.

Bruce Goldfarb, spokesman for the medical examiner's office, said he could not discuss why Johnson's death was ruled a homicide.

"We can't discuss a case that's under investigation," he said.

Detectives will consult with prosecutors on how to proceed. Johnson's relatives could not be reached as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.