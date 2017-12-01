Facing possible expulsion from bench, Baltimore Chief Judge Alfred Nance steps down

Baltimore’s Chief Judge Alfred Nance stepped down Friday, before Maryland’s highest court could decide whether to expel him after his two decades on the bench.

Nance submitted his retirement effective Dec. 1 to Gov. Larry Hogan, said Doug Mayer, a spokesman for the governor.

Nance also sent an email Friday to Baltimore judges, which read in entirety: “It truly has been my honor. Best wishes,” according to two people who saw it, but did not want to be identified.

The Maryland Court of Appeals was to decide whether Nance should be punished for his remarks during criminal trials two years ago. The state Commission on Judicial Disabilities found in October that Nance made such disparaging and demeaning comments that he undermined the integrity of the court, and the panel voted unanimously to recommend the state’s high court strip Nance of his elected post just months before he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.

“A public reprimand or suspension is not commensurate with the serious violation of misconduct in office committed by Judge Nance,” the commission wrote, calling for “the strongest possible sanction.”

Nance’s attorney, William Brennan Jr., declined to comment Friday. The judge did not return a message sent through Brennan.

Nance had been charged with breaking state laws that require judges maintain fairness and decorum and conduct themselves in a manner to promote confidence in the courts.

The case before the judicial oversight panel centered on Nance’s encounters with Assistant Public Defender Deborah Levi, whom prosecutors said Nance dismissively referred to as “lady,” “mother hen” and “child.” They said Nance once told Levi to “shut up” and threatened to throw her in jail. She filed a complaint against Nance with the commission.

Levi declined to comment Friday on the judge’s retirement.

The commission found that Nance made comments in two 2015 cases that were “undignified, condescending, and unprofessional.” The members said his “facial expressions, tone of voice and body language” were “gratuitous, insensitive, inflammatory and relentless.”

In September, prosecutors played hours of courtroom video from Nance’s cases during a four-day hearing in Annapolis. They described a pattern of behavior by the judge that they said belittled those in his courtroom.

The commission found that Nance told one defendant: “If you want to play with yourself, wait until you get back to your cell.” The commission found Nance also told the man, “If your tinkle come up dirty, you will be violated.”

Nance previously received a public reprimand in 2001 after female prosecutors complained that he had an explosive temper and commented on their appearance. In 2004, the commission dismissed other charges of misconduct brought against him.

Nance has built a reputation as a stern and demanding presence in the courtroom, one with little patience for those who waste time or arrive to court late, or are unprepared or casually dressed. His critics, however, have accused the judge of going too far and bullying both defendants and attorneys.

Nance served as a public defender and private attorney before joining the bench in 1998.

