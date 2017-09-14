Hearing to begin on impropriety charges against chief judge of Baltimore Circuit Court

Maryland judges have different ways of upholding courtroom decorum, from banning chewing gum to demanding visitors hitch up their pants. But the chief judge of the Baltimore Circuit Court might have gone too far in “relentlessly mocking” a defendant, berating an attorney, and banging on his bench, according to the state panel that oversees judges.

A hearing begins Thursday in Annapolis on charges that Chief Judge Alfred Nance, 69, violated state laws that govern judicial behavior in the courtroom. Nance’s comments from the bench have raised eyebrows for years; he’s been investigated for judicial discipline at least three other times.

The latest investigation supplied enough evidence for the Commission on Judicial Disabilities to schedule the five-day hearing. An investigator for the commission wrote that Nance, chief judge since 2014 and associate judge since 1997, “routinely directed his ire at jurors, litigants, attorneys, defendants, witnesses, law enforcement personnel, and other persons present in the courtroom.”

He is charged with violating state laws that require judges to maintain fairness and decorum and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes confidence in the judiciary.

“You have a master’s degree?” Nance asked one juror, according to investigators. “Thank you very much and I’m having trouble hearing your master’s degree voice.”

The commission’s investigators watched recordings of Nance’s cases to bring the charges.

“You wanna play with yourself in front of me and I’ll give you three years for contempt,” Nance allegedly told a defendant in 2015. “You wanna play with yourself, wait until you get back to your cell.”

“If your tinkle come up dirty,” he allegedly warned the same man, “you will be violated.”

Nance’s attorney, William Brennan Jr., wrote to the commission that Nance was not unprofessional, mocking or demeaning. Brennan wrote that Nance’s actions qualified as rulings from the bench and were not subject to discipline.

“A judge has the authority and duty to manage the conduct of all persons in the courtroom,” Brennan wrote.

Brennan declined Wednesday to comment further.

The commission will hear arguments and may make recommendations to Maryland’s highest court. The commission could dismiss the charges or recommend sanctions ranging from a public reprimand to Nance’s removal from the bench.

Investigators cited Nance’s courtroom interactions with Deborah Levi, an assistant public defender in Baltimore, in four cases from 2015.

Investigators say Nance mocked and scolded Levi threatened to throw her in jail. He ultimately ordered a mistrial, saying he thought she was so ineffective that jurors would hold it against her client, according to the charges.

Her defendant ended up going free because another judge decided a second trial would constitute double jeopardy.

Nance accused Levi at one point of having a “temper tantrum, and therefore, as youngsters should be, [she should be] ignored whenever possible,” investigators said.

Byron Warnken, a University of Baltimore law professor, said complaints about judges’ behavior are usually dropped or resolved outside the courtroom. Nance is less than one year from his 70th birthday, the age at which judges are required to retire. Still, Nance has fought the charges.

Nance served as a public defender and private attorney before he was elected to 15-year terms in 1998 and 2014. He received a public reprimand in 2001 after female prosecutors complained that he had an explosive temper and commented on their appearance.

Page Croyder, a former deputy state's attorney, twice ran against Nance in judicial elections.

The hearing, she said, is “too little, too late.”

“He’s done too much harm through the years,” she said. “To me, if you’re a judge, you do get held to a higher standard.”

