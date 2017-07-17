Jury selection begins in murder trial of woman accused of stomping Connecticut man to death

Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of a Baltimore woman accused of stomping and kicking a Connecticut man to death after days of partying in a motel on Pulaski Highway.

Angel Fury, 33, and Christopher Wilkins, 33, were both charged with murder in the death of Edward Yesaitis Jr. Wilkins pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jury selection began Monday morning in the murder case against Fury.

Yesaitis, 48, was found beaten to death by cleaning staff at the Deluxe Plaza Motel in January 2016.

A U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Gulf War, Yesaitis was bound for Charleston, S.C. when he was kicked off an Amtrak train at Penn Station for being disorderly, police wrote in charging documents.

After being escorted off the train, Yesaitis called his father and a childhood friend who live nearby, trying to find a place to stay.

Wilkins and Fury didn't know Yesaitis, police said, but the couple had been hanging around Penn Station.

Detectives said Yesaitis used a phone connected to Wilkins and Fury when he called back his father and old friend again. He was found dead in the motel room strewn with drug packaging, bottles of alcohol and cigarette butts, revealing "days of partying by the defendants and the victim," police wrote in charging documents.

"At some point during their stay in the motel room the defendants murdered the victim by stomping, jumping and kicking the victim to death," Det. Gary Niedermeier wrote.

Wilkins and Fury were later arrested in North Carolina and extradited back to Baltimore.

