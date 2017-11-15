Three suspects wanted in South Baltimore killing apprehended in Georgia

Police said three people being sought in connection with the killing of a 41-year-old man in South Baltimore have been apprehended in Georgia.

Details were not immediately available. Earlier Wednesday, police said they had issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman believed to be involved in the killing, 37-year-old Tonya Arnita Hayes, of Atlanta, and were seeking the identities of the two other suspects.

At about 1:40 p.m., the Police Department tweeted that all three suspects had been located and taken into custody in Georgia.

Police said Hayes, 37, followed in a car as two suspects pursued Alexander Wroblewski from a Royal Farms convenience store on Key Highway shortly after 1 a.m., police said. The men jumped and shot Wroblewski before the woman drove them away, police said.

Investigators released surveillance video of the crime Tuesday and police say they were able to identify Hayes from tips.

The apprehension of the suspects unfolded early Wednesday afternoon.

At a morning news conference, Chief T.J. Smith, spokesman for the Baltimore police said, We don’t know exactly where she is.”

Her last known address was in Georgia, he said. But she also lived in Virginia and was known around Baltimore.

Alexander Wroblewski was "an exceptional individual and could always be relied upon to help his friends and colleagues. If more people were as thoughtful, caring and personable as Albo was, the world would be a better place," the Rowhouse Grille said in a statement.

At a news conference Wednesday, Smith addressed himself to her directly: “Turn yourself in,” he said.

Smith said Wroblewski was walking early Tuesday when he stepped into the Royal Farms to pick up a snack of milk and cookies.

A car pulled up and Hayes got out with an unknown man, Smith said. The man held the door open as Wrobleswki left, then he and the other man followed him, according to police.

Wroblewski was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside the new Anthem House apartment complex between Key Highway and Fort Avenue, across from the Southside Marketplace shopping center.

Wroblewski worked at the Rowhouse Grille on Light Street and was well known in South Baltimore.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221. Investigators are continuing to try and identify the other two suspects, Smith said.

