Baltimore man arrested for Jan. 24 homicide

A 24-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man on Jan. 24, Baltimore Police said.

Anthony Alston, of the 3100 block of Barclay Street, was charged in the shooting death of Qunintez Harris, 26. Harris had been found with a gunshot wound to his chest on the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court just east of Madison Square Park by an officer who had been patrolling the area that night. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

