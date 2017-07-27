Baltimore mother mourning murdered son has message for others in the game: 'You've got to get out'

The last time they were together, Nicol Waters and her son Vincent talked bluntly about his involvement in Baltimore’s criminal underworld, and their shared desire that he get out before it got him killed.

The younger Waters, 24, who went by “Bellz” and was a father of four children under 5, told his mother, “I just need to do something else, but I don’t know how to take care of my family.”

His mother, 49, told him he could come home to her, in Gwynn Oak, and they would figure it out together. They planned to meet again, over lunch, to sketch out a business plan to take his budding clothing line — NSL, for Never Settle for Less — to the next level, she said.

Instead, the deadly violence found him first, as he was shot multiple times about 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Whitelock Street in Reservoir Hill. The case remains open.

Waters heard of the shooting from her son’s friends and “just started searching and searching” for him, at first without luck, she said. He didn’t have identification on him at the time and went to the hospital as a John Doe — one of three that night in the city, she was told by hospital officials.

“No mother should have to drive around asking for a John Doe,” she said.

In the days since, Baltimore has hit 200 homicides for the year, with five months left on the calendar. That means a person has been killed on average about once a day in 2017, a staggering human toll. City officials have long been heatedly debating the root causes and effects of the violence, and struggling in the search of solutions.

Mothers and other family members, meanwhile, are mourning, Waters said. They’re looking for answers about their loved ones’ killings but also roles to play themselves in stopping the violence.

“My outreach and my cry now is for these young ones out in the streets, who think the streets love them. They don’t love them,” she said. “I just want the young people to put down the guns and stop the violence. My heart’s just breaking. I don’t think any mother should have to go through this.”

Her own son’s death should serve as a cautionary tale, she said.

Waters first moved her family from the Eastern Shore to Baltimore for a job when her son was about 14 years old, she said. He went to Arbutus Middle School, but started getting into trouble. He never graduated high school. She sent him away from the city, back to the Shore to his father, but when he became an adult he returned to Baltimore, she said.

By then, she couldn’t control him.

Her son began to catch charges and then convictions for robbery and other smaller crimes, and was most recently released from jail on his own recognizance on marijuana charges just days before he was killed, according to court records.

He could be “hard-headed,” his mother said, and they often argued about his path.

“Our conversations were heavy. I cussed. I went in on him and laid into him and I was angry,” she said. “I wasn’t born yesterday. A mother knows. So you ask, and you talk, and you say, ‘You’ve got to get out.’ But you never close the door. You let him know, ‘Anytime you want to get out, I’m here.’”

The last time they spoke, he’d told her he was tired of the game. It seemed like he was finally listening to her, she said, and she was eager to help.

He wasn’t just “a dope boy on the street,” as some people dismiss young men with records in Baltimore, she said, but a son, a brother, a father, a cousin.

He was a man who “would always extend his hand to so many other people in need,” she said, and he deserved more.

Now that he’s gone, Waters said her new mission is to find other young men in the game and tell them, too, that they’ve “got to get out” — hopefully before it’s too late.

“I am a mother that is seeking peace. I’m seeking justice. I don’t want to see another child out there dead,” she said. “I’ve got to get this out. This is my healing. I’ve got to do something. I just can’t stand here in the house and mourn and wait for people to come by and call. I’ve got to do something.”

