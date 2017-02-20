Marilyn Mosby, with growing coalition, pushes sexual assault legislation for fourth year

As an upstart candidate for Baltimore State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby went to Annapolis in 2013 pushing a bill to help prosecute repeat sex offenders. Filed late in the session, it had just one sponsor and went nowhere fast.

This year, Mosby is back for a fourth try, with passage in the Senate last year under her belt and now counting the support of Gov. Larry Hogan, who adopted the bill this year as part of his legislative package on crime.

The bill would allow prosecutors to introduce evidence of past sexual assault allegations when an accused attacker claims an encounter was consensual.

Despite recent momentum, its prospects remain unclear. The chair of the Senate committee that passed the bill last year is expressing new concerns. And it has yet to progress in the House Judiciary Committee, which holds a hearing on the bill Tuesday and has historically taken a more conservative approach to changing criminal law.

Some also wonder if Hogan's support for the bill could hurt its prospects as Democrats attack his agenda.

Mosby was scheduled to join a rally on women's issues in Annapolis on Monday night to garner more support, and has been asking voters to call their legislators and use hashtags on social media such as #stoptheconsentdefense and #letthejurydecide.

"This is an important issue that we've been advocating for the past four years," Mosby said in an interview Monday. "I'm cautiously optimistic that hopefully the [House chairman] will find it in his heart to put it to a vote."

Mosby's interest in the bill was sparked by the cases of Nelson Bernard Clifford, a convicted sex offender who won acquittals in four separate cases after he took the stand and said he had consensual sex with the alleged victims.

In each case, jurors did not know that the cases followed a pattern in which Clifford had been accused of breaking into women's homes and raping them. Juries are generally supposed to base a defendant's guilt only on the evidence against them in that particular case, and legislators have expressed concern over using someone's past allegations in their current case.

Advocates say allowing prosecutors to point to prior allegations would bring the state law closer in line with the standards of federal court and dozens of other states, and level a playing field that currently has holes that can allow a victim's past sexual history to be explored — but not that of a suspect.

Use of prior allegations is not automatic under the bill, which would still require a judge to sign off after determining the allegations are not overly prejudicial.

Lisae Jordan, executive director of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, says the bill is "flawed as introduced" and needs to be amended to prevent judges from finding sex crimes are too inflammatory to allow past allegations.

Sen. James Brochin, a Baltimore County Democrat who had previously pushed similar legislation and has sponsored Mosby's bill the past two years, said he thinks it still deserves to pass.

"There's a saying down here that the enemy of the good is the perfect," Brochin said. "I know we're not going to get perfect legislation, but this is going to have substantial benefit to so many Marylanders and save so many lives."

In 2013, as Mosby was putting together the legislation, she sought survivors of sexual assault willing to share their stories and met Angela Wharton, a rape survivor who leads a group called Phynyx Ministries. Telling her story in public was intimidating, but after giving it much consideration through prayer, Wharton said she agreed to participate.

Mosby found a sponsor with then-Prince George's County Del. Aisha Braveboy, who liked the goals of the legislation but was not optimistic about its prospects that first year.

"I told her it was going to be a challenge," Braveboy, a Democrat, recalled. It wasn't put to a vote.

In 2015, a freshman Republican sponsored the bill in the Senate and there was no companion bill in the House. Mosby sent out messages to supporters asking them to contact Sen. Bobby Zirkin, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, and demand its passage.

Zirkin at the time called it a "very dangerous piece of legislation" that could send innocent people to prison, and said the legislation wasn't going anywhere that year.

In the meantime, Baltimore prosecutors were able to get two cases against Clifford tried together using existing rules, and he was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Worried that state legislators saw the bill as too Baltimore-centric, Mosby began courting rural legislators and invoked the 2009 case of a young Wicomico County girl who was killed by a sex offender.

"I thought it was really important for people to understand that this is a serious issue that all of the legislators, no matter where you're from, should take issue with," Mosby said.

Zirkin was involved in tailoring the bill last year so it mirrored a law in Utah, and the bill passed out of committee and eventually won a 46-1 vote in the full Senate. But it came too late to be taken up by the House of Delegates.

After the session, Mosby said legislators standing in the way were "promoting rape culture."

Wharton, of Phynyx Ministries, recalled getting a note from Mosby after the bill failed last year. It said, "We're not giving up. I will continue to fight with everything I have for this bill."

"She is such a light in a dark place for so many survivors," Wharton said. "She's keeping the torch lit for this legislation, for survivors all over Maryland."

Mosby said her office has delegates on tape expressing support for the bill, and wants it to be put to a vote with the House Judiciary Committee.

Del. Kathleen Dumais, a Montgomery County Democrat who is vice chair of the committee, thinks the issue raised in the bill should be taken up by the Court of Appeals rules committee instead of the legislature.