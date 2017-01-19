State's Attorney Mosby raised $23k over past year, records show

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby raised about $23,000 over the past year for a potential 2018 re-election campaign in which she could face a handful of challengers.

Mosby has not responded to requests for comment about whether she will seek re-election, but records show she raised $22,975 since the last report, and has about $28,080 cash on hand. The Democratic primary election is in June 2018.

At this time in the 2014 race, Mosby had not raised any money, and has often said in speeches that she won despite being significantly outspent by then-State's Attorney Gregg Bernstein. The State's Attorney's race is also not typically a high-dollar race, compared to other citywide positions.

Among Mosby's contributors was defense attorney Warren Brown, who said he was at a small event in Locust Point last fall where Mosby appeared. Brown said Mosby may have three challengers in the primary, which he believes could help her.

"It's going to be an interesting race," Brown said. "She's going to have multiple challengers, and the more they get in, the more likely she's going to win."

Attorney Chad Curlett has announced his intention to run, and raised $20,500 in the past two months, according to his campaign finance report.

Curlett spent $14,400 on consulting and fundraising expenses to Rice Consulting, which lists Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks and Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger among their clients.

Brown said two other prominent attorneys are mulling a run, including Ivan Bates, who is widely rumored to be preparing a candidacy but has declined to comment on his plans.

Brown said he also spoke with a surrogate for former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah who told Brown that Vignarajah is considering running. Vignarajah left the Attorney General's Office last year, and this week was announced as a partner at the DLA Piper law firm.

Vignarajah declined to address a potential candidacy.

"I have devoted much of my career to criminal justice and public safety in Baltimore, so like everyone here I am frustrated and heartbroken by the level of crime and violence in our city today," Vignarajah said Thursday. "But right now, I am excited and focused on joining a global leader in the law, DLA Piper."

Brown said he believes a crowded field could help Mosby.

"I don't think [Mosby] could win, one-on-one, against any of those three," Brown said. "If all of them jump in, they could easily divvy up the votes to such an extent that her core supporters get her back in for a second round."

Mosby's report shows she did not spend any money over the past year, but repaid $5,000 in loans to herself.

