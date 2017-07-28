Prosecutors dismiss 34 gun and drug cases amid body camera investigation, flag second video

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby on Friday said her office is dismissing felony drug and gun charges in 34 cases that rely on the testimony of three police officers who came under scrutiny last week after the public defender’s office accused one of planting evidence while being recorded by his own body camera.

Mosby also said her office had flagged a second body camera video that also raised questions for prosecutors, and had forwarded that video to the police department’s Internal Affairs division. She would not describe what that video captured.

Mosby said some of the 34 cases have already been dismissed, while others will be soon.

“The credibility of those officers has now been directly called into question,” Mosby said. “As I have stated before, it is incumbent upon us as prosecutors to be the ministers of justice, and to do what’s right in the pursuit of justice, over convictions, while simultaneously prioritizing public safety.”

Antonio Gioia, chief counsel in Mosby’s office, said prosecutors made “a decision in each and every one of those cases, after a very thorough review of the facts, that we did not have a case to prosecute without the testimony of one or all of the three officers.”

In 12 other cases linked to the officers in the first video, all involving incarcerated defendants, prosecutors have determined to move forward on the strength of “independent corroborative evidence,” Mosby said. Another 77 pending cases involving the officers are still under review, she said.

The public defender’s office made the claim about planting evidence based on a body-worn camera video submitted by one of the officers as evidence in a January drug case. The footage shows the officer placing a soup can, which contains a plastic bag full of white capsules, in a trash-strewn lot, walking to an alley, activating his body camera, and then going and retrieving the drugs.

Officers’ body cameras automatically save the 30 seconds of video before activation, but without audio.

Officer Richard Pinheiro, whose body camera is recording and who handles the alleged drugs, has been suspended by the police department pending an internal investigation. Two other officers seen watching Pinheiro in the video, Officers Hovhannes Simonyan and Jamal Brunson, have been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.

Local police union officials have urged against a rush to judgment in the matter. Police released additional video from the drug bust that indicated officers had been searching and finding drugs in the same back yard prior to when the video in question was recorded. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said investigators are looking into whether the video in question was a reenactment of a drug discovery, but had not come to any conclusions.

In announcing the dismissal of the 34 cases linked to the officers, Mosby referenced the fact that she had made a similar move in a completely separate case earlier this year — when her office dismissed dozens of criminal cases brought by seven Baltimore Police officers who were federally indicted on racketeering charges in March.

In the latest review, Mosby said prosecutors reviewed hundreds of body camera videos.

She said one prosecutor discovered another video that raised questions and flagged it. That video involved different officers.

Those officers are involved in 219 other criminal cases, and prosecutors have reviewed an additional 478 videos linked to them.

Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman for Mosby, said prosecutors could not provide additional details because it is an open matter being investigated by the police department.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the newest video to be flagged.

In addition to announcing the number of cases being dismissed, going forward and still under review, Mosby and her top staff members once again defended their handling of the body-camera footage that the public defender’s office flagged. That’s despite the fact that Pinheiro was put on the stand by her office to testify in another criminal case after it was flagged.

Deputy State’s Attorney Jan Bledsoe said as soon as prosecutors were made aware of the footage, it began working its way through the chain of command, and prosecutors stopped the officers from appearing as witnesses within days. She said prosecutors have to properly investigate such matters before acting.

The public defender’s office has slammed Mosby’s office as not having a proper system in place to ensure that officers’ integrity issues are properly disclosed to defense attorneys.

