Former Baltimore police officer shown in video punching man charged with assault, misconduct in office

A former Baltimore Police officer has been charged with assault and misconduct in office following an incident Saturday in which he was captured on video repeatedly punching a man.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced Tuesday that a grand jury has returned an indictment against former officer Arthur Williams, charging him with first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Mosby said.

The indictment came a day after interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle said Williams had resigned from the force.

A video clip circulated online over the weekend showed the officer throwing punches at Dashawn McGrier, a 26-year-old warehouse worker at Dietz & Watson.

McGrier suffered a fractured jaw and ribs, swelling around his eye socket and ringing in his ears, his attorney, Warren Brown, said Monday.

Williams had graduated from the Baltimore police training academy in April with awards for top performance. He had been with the department since last year.

The department suspended the officer with pay shortly after the incident Saturday. A second officer in the video, who has not been identified, also was placed on administrative duties pending the investigation.

Mosby said additional evidence aside from the viral video was used in building the case.

Tuggle said Monday that he viewed two separate police body-camera videos from the incident, which he described as being “relatively consistent” with the public video.

This article will be updated.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik