State's attorney's office reviewing about 100 cases involving officers shown in body camera footage

The Baltimore state’s attorney’s office is reviewing about 100 cases involving three police officers who are under scrutiny after a video emerged that the public defender’s office says shows one of the officers planting drugs.

At a news conference Thursday, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said her office is focused on looking at the active cases, and emphasized that the review “is going to take time.” She said prosecutors are considering whether there are alternative ways to prove those cases.

“We’re making an assessment about each of those cases,” she said. “It’s a matter of public safety. We have to look at the sufficiency of the evidence in each of these cases and make a determination as to the feasibility and the necessity of that particular officer in that case.”

The public defender's office says this police body camera footage from a January drug arrest shows an officer placing a bag of drugs in a trash strewn lot. The officer can then be seen walking to the street, where he flips on his body camera, returns to the lot and picks up a soup can containing a bag of drugs. Police cameras have a feature that saves 30 seconds of video prior to activation, but without audio. When the officer is first in the alley, there is no audio until 30 seconds later.

The public defender’s office, which released the footage, said the video in question was recorded by an officer during a January drug arrest and shows an officer placing a soup can, which contains a plastic bag full of white pills, in a trash-strewn lot.

That portion of the video was recorded before the officer had activated his body worn camera. The cameras automatically save the 30 seconds of video before activation, but without audio.

Once the officer, identified as Officer Richard Pinheiro, places the can, he returns to the street and turns his camera on. He says, “I'm gonna go check here,” before returning to the spot where he put the can. Two other officers are seen observing him. Police said one officer has been suspended and two others have been placed on administrative duty.

The public defender’s office alerted prosecutors about the material in the video two days before the trial date, at around 11 p.m., Mosby said, and office then dropped the heroin possession charge against the man arrested. The man had been in jail since January, according to attorney Deborah Levi, unable to post $50,000 bail.

Mosby reiterated Thursday that the office adhered to protocol, immediately referring the matter to the Baltimore Police Department’s internal affairs division and identifying the active cases involving the officers.

Levi criticized prosecutors for calling an officer involved days later as a witness in a separate case. The office was in the process of pulling cases at that time, Mosby said.

An officer involved testified in one case on Monday and was cross-examined about his involvement in this incident, she said.

Mosby laid out a timeline leading up to the video’s release. She said that discovery, which included the body camera footage, was sent to the defense attorney on April 17. On July 6, the assistant state’s attorney offered a plea deal for one count of possession of a control dangerous substance. And on July 12 — two days before the trial — the assistant state’s attorney was told by the public defender about concerns raised in the video.

When initially reviewing the 10 body camera videos that are part of this case, the sight of the officer placing a bag in the soup can “wasn’t immediately visible or apparent” to the assistant state’s attorney, Mosby said. The 10 videos range from 34 minutes to two minutes in length.

This comes as the city continues to manage the aftermath of the federal indictment of seven members of an elite police gun squad, who are accused of robbing citizens, filing false court paperwork and lying about overtime. Prosecutors have dropped dozens of cases that were dependent on those officers’ testimony.

