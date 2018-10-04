Baltimore Police: Charges filed in killing of 25-year-old Riverside man Timothy Moriconi

Baltimore police say they have identified and charged the killer of Timothy Moriconi, the 25-year-old gunned down outside his home last week in Riverside, near Federal Hill.

Police spokesman Chief T.J. Smith wrote in a tweet that he would provide more information later Thursday. He did not immediately identify the alleged killer.

Last week, Moriconi left a relative’s house and was almost home when one gun shot pierced the side of his head at about 7:22 p.m. Thursday.

His killing has rattled the South Baltimore neighborhood, among the least likely to suffer gun violence in Baltimore.

