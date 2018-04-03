Baltimore Police seeking 3 men of interest in exchange of gunfire at off-campus Morgan State housing

Baltimore Police are seeking three men considered “persons of interest” in an exchange of gunfire in the hallway of an off-campus Morgan State University apartment building on Monday night, they said Tuesday.

The university said the incident has prompted increased security at the student apartment complex, and that university officials are considered installing metal detectors in all university residence halls to increase safety for the entire campus community.

City and university police officers were called to the Morgan View Apartments in the 1500 block of Pentridge Road, about 9:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said.

No shooting victims were found, at the scene or at local or regional hospitals, but video surveillance from the building’s fourth-floor hallway “indicated that some type of shooting did take place,” said T.J. Smith, a city police spokesman.

“We don’t have any victims, per se, but we know that more than one person was involved in shooting back and forth at one another in a hallway area,” Smith said.

He said city and university police are working together to investigate the incident.

He said police did not know the identities of the three men who were in the building at the time and are considered of interest in the case. Police also did not know whether they were students but are looking to determine their identities.

He said they could “possibly be suspects” and could “possibly be victims.”

Smith also said police believe the men were familiar with one another, and that they and potentially others were “beefing with each other” before the gunfire was exchanged.

He said he did not know how many shots were fired or how many weapons were discharged.

Students were alerted to “shelter in place” for two hours by the university as the investigation was underway on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the school said additional security and campus police would be stationed at the Morgan View Apartments for the next week. Then, university administrators and Morgan View management “will convene to reassess the situation and to determine if further security measures are warranted,” the school said.

“The safety of our students and the Morgan Community is a top priority,” the school said in a message to students. “Moving forward, the University will be exploring the possibility of placing metal detectors in all residence halls as a security measure.”

The shooting was not the first incident of violence at Morgan View.

In 2016, a 20-year-old student named Gerald Williams was fatally stabbed on the grounds of the Morgan View Apartments during a fight after a campus basketball game.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

