Baltimore narrows list of applicants to oversee police consent decree

City officials on Friday identified six teams, from more than two dozen applications, that will be considered to oversee police reforms in Baltimore.

The city’s law department and the Justice Department selected the finalists Friday from 26 teams that submitted applications last month to become the monitor responsible for managing the day-to-day process of implementing reforms mandated under the consent decree between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The finalists announced Friday afternoon are CNA Consulting, DLA Piper, Exiger, Powers Consulting Group, Susan Burke, and Venable.

The decree, approved by a federal judge in April, requires extensive reforms to the city's Police Department and allocates up to $1.475 million annually, over the three-year term to pay for monitoring compliance.

The finalists will undergo interviews, and the public can review and submit comments through Aug. 7. The city and the Justice Department will then select one or two finalists next month to recommend to the court.

The consent decree was the result of a wide-ranging Justice Department civil rights investigation ordered after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered while in police custody. The Justice Department investigation found that city police have systemically violated the rights of residents, disproportionately targeted African-Americans, stopped people without proper justification and violated people’s civil rights.

More than two dozen teams submitted lengthy applications. Some teams included well-known local figures who have experience with with the community, and local government, while others included individuals with experience in police reform and implementing similar consent decrees elsewhere.

According to the terms of the consent decree, the independent monitor is expected to have "expertise in policing, civil rights, monitoring, data analysis, project management, and related areas, as well as local experience and expertise with the diverse communities of Baltimore."

Two public meetings will be held next month during which the six finalists will have the opportunity to answer the public’s written questions. The time, dates and locations of those meetings have not been announced.

The city, Police dDpartment and Justice Department will then recommend one or two finalists to a federal judge the week of Aug. 21.

Once a monitor is selected, it will have 90 days to develop a plan to monitor the consent decree.

At the end of the three-year term of the decree, a federal judge will reassess the monitor's contract and may renew the appointment.

