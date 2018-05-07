In downtown Baltimore, a man fatally stabbed an alleged robber early Monday, police said

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed by another man he attempted to rob in downtown Baltimore early Monday, Baltimore police said.

Police said the man was attempting to rob another 23-year-old man in the unit block of N. Howard St. at about 12:25 a.m. when the victim stabbed and killed the suspect. The robbery victim stayed at the scene and waited for officers, police said.

Police said they believe the killing to be justified self-defense but are waiting on a ruling from the state’s attorney’s office.

About two hours later, police said, an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore.

Police were called at 2:26 a.m. to a local hospital where the man was being treated for a gunshot wound to his side. He told police he had been in the area of Strathmore Avenue and Harford Road when an unidentified person approached, attempting to rob him.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

