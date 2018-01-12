Baltimore police seek tips in sudden disappearance of eighth grade teacher at Monarch Academy

Baltimore Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Baltimore teacher who suddenly disappeared and stopped using social media and his credit cards late last month, they said Friday.

Gregory D. Ferrell, 56, an eighth grade teacher at Monarch Academy Baltimore in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, was last seen on Dec. 29.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said police “have not found any overt signs of foul play,” but consider Ferrell a “critical missing person” given the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, which is “uncharacteristic” of Ferrell.

“When we get into a scenario where somebody’s life stops basically of everything normal, whether it’s using credit cards, social media, going to work, things like that, contacting friends and family, that’s of major concern as well,” Smith said.

Ferrell — about 6-feet-2 and 250 pounds — was last seen wearing black pants and a light gray sweater with dark tones. He drives a dark purple 2011 Mazda CX-7 with the license plate of 1CA8798.

One of the last places where Ferrell was seen was Melba’s Place, in the 3100 block of Greenmount Ave., Smith said. Smith said he hoped any regulars of the bar and lounge who might know something will call police with information.

Nakia Nicholson, chief academic officer at Monarch Academy Baltimore, said the school community is eager for Ferrell’s return.

“We love Mr. Ferrell and we are hoping for a safe return. He’s a valued employee,” Nicholson said. “We don’t have any other information.”

Nicholson said Ferrell was in his first year at the school.

Smith said anyone with information about Ferrell’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP or 911.

