Two plead guilty in murder of man known as 'Mayor of Brooklyn'

Two men have pleaded guilty in the December murder and robbery of James Herget, an elderly man known in his community as the “mayor of Brooklyn.”

“This was an outrageous and heinous crime perpetrated by individuals with no code of ethics against a vulnerable 83-year-old, well respected community member,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Derrick Carter Carter, 47, who pleaded this week to first degree murder. Steven Stawara, 25, is facing 30 years for burglary and for being an accessory after the fact of murder. Sentencing for both is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Family members found Herget dead Dec. 16 in his home in the 400 block of Cambria St. in Brooklyn. Police said evidence including a bloody footprint led them to Carter, who lived across the street.

Officials said Stawara admitted to stealing jewelry from the house after the murder, and told police that Carter had committed the murder.

Neighbors who knew Herget as a constant presence in Brooklyn were shocked and angered by his death.

"I am absolutely devastated to know that something that bad could come to him," said Phil Rice, who lived across the street from Herget's rowhouse. "Jimmy was a good person, kind to everybody."

Friends said he kept peppermint and butterscotch candy in his pocket for people he might encounter during his daily strolls along Cambria Street. They called him the “mayor of Brooklyn.”

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik