Baltimore man, 24, acquitted in quintuple shooting; has beaten 10 attempted murder cases

A 24-year-old Baltimore man who has beaten five attempted first-degree murder charges was acquitted of five more counts Friday when a jury found him not guilty of committing a quintuple shooting at a Memorial Day cookout last year.

David Warren, who Police Commissioner Kevin Davis last year called a "trigger puller ... who should absolutely not be on the streets of Baltimore," was facing 34 counts overall, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Since 2006, when he was 14 years old, Warren has been charged five previous times with attempted first-degree murder. In all of those cases, the charges were dropped before going to trial.

The state's latest case relied on just one witness, a 61-year-old woman who was handing food to her husband to cook on the grill in front of their Wilson Park home in North Baltimore when she said a vehicle pulled up and a gunman opened fire. The woman testified that she was familiar with Warren and identified him from a photo lineup as the shooter.

Warren's attorney, Stephen Patrick Beatty, told jurors that the identification by the witness was too shaky and not supported by any other evidence. He said prosecutors presented hours of generic testimony, none of which pointed to Warren as the shooter.

"This is not a how a responsible police force handles a situation where five people are shot," he said. "The citizens of Baltimore deserve better."

Assistant State's Attorney Linda Ramirez told jurors that the witness was brave to testify against Warren and her identification is enough to convict.

"This is Baltimore City in 2017," Ramirez said. "Police tried to find other witnesses, and no one would say anything or could say anything. ... That's how the criminal justice system works: It sometimes has to rely on one single witness."

Warren will not be released from jail following his acquittal. Federal prosecutors indicted him on gun charges last August, which are pending, according to court records.

Warren has been charged several times in recent years with serious crimes, mostly avoiding serious time.

In 2006 at age 14 he was charged with attempted murder and gun charges, which were dropped. Three years later, attempted first-degree murder and robbery, burglary and assault charges were dropped. In 2010, he was charged a third time with attempted first-degree murder with the same result.

Then in 2012, he was charged with being part of a conspiracy of murder and retaliatory violence by an East Baltimore drug gang. Those charges were also dropped.

Warren pleaded guilty in 2013 to armed robbery from 2011 and received 15 years, with all but five years suspended.

The trend continued in 2015 when he was charged with firearms counts and with conspiracy to distribute drugs related to a raid on the East Baltimore Safe Streets anti-violence program. Those charges were dropped the next year.

When Warren was arrested May 31 for the cookout shooting, police said he was carrying two .40 caliber pistols. He has been indicted in U.S. District Court on those charges, which are pending.

"David Warren is a trigger-puller," Davis, the commissioner, said after Warren's arrest in connection with the cookout shooting.

Davis also claimed Warren as a member of the "10 Grand Club," which he described as "a club of people who consider themselves hit men for hire," and he said Warren was a "person of interest" in homicides and non-fatal shootings.

The case presented in court this week contained no such allegations, however.

Ramirez told jurors that she didn't know a motive for the cookout shooting, or have video or physical evidence that links Warren to the crime. There was no mention of a "10 Grand Club."

"We don't manufacture evidence," Ramirez told jurors. "We follow where it leads us, and in this case ... the trail, while not wide or particularly long" points to Warren, she said.

The state's key witness was Jenice Barksdale. She disappeared from the courthouse just before she was to take the witness stand, causing sheriff's deputies to scour surveillance camera footage to make sure she had not been harmed.

After being located, Barksdale, wearing green flip flops, slowly walked to the witness stand. She appeared equal parts scared and irritated. Asked whether she recognized the gunman, she paused. "Yeah," she said.

"Do you see that person in the courtroom?" Ramirez asked.

"[The shooter] was littler than him," she said at first, referring to Warren.

Ramirez continued asking Barksdale to identify Warren, causing Beatty to object. Chief Judge Alfred Nance allowed Ramirez to continue, and Barksdale eventually raised her finger and pointed to Warren.

"The state was able to bring her around to what the state, in order to prove their case, hoped she would say," Beatty told jurors. "That alone is reasonable doubt."

In her first interview with police, just hours after the shooting, Barksdale did not provide any information. The next day, she picked Warren out of a photo lineup.

In that interview and in her testimony Thursday, Barksdale said the gunman had pulled up in a light blue minivan with a sliding door. Surveillance camera footage showed a dark-colored SUV. Beatty said it was no mere mistake, but a detailed and incorrect description.

One of the victims was stopped by police leaving the scene, and was arrested when police saw a bag of drugs. That victim was walking with a second person, and Beatty said police failed to record that person's name or search them.

Another victim, Taiquan Moss, refused medical treatment, and returned to the scene three hours later with a handgun. Officers in a covert location arrested him with his hand on the weapon as he spoke to Barksdale, Beatty said.

Moss was not called to testify at the trial. In his own gun charge case, Moss pleaded guilty in November to carrying a handgun and received 13 days in jail. He's since been charged three more times, including car theft and a drug charge.

