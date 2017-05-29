Police: Two shot near West Baltimore rec center

Baltimore police were investigating a report that two people were shot and wounded near a recreational center in the city's Edgewood neighborhood where neighbors said a Memorial Day cookout was taking place.

Police spokesman Donny Moses said he was notified at 6:24 p.m. Monday that two men had walked into St. Agnes Hospital with gunshot wounds in the stomach. They said they'd been shot in the 800 block of Allendale Street.

Moses said that no further details were available.

Several police officers were gathered just before sunset Monday on the paved volleyball courts at the the Edgewood-Lyndhurst Recreational Center, at 835 Allendale St. Yellow crime scene tape that encircled the courts contrasted with a festive bunch of red, white and blue balloons bobbing from the metal posts, and there was an odor of grilled meat in the air.

Neighborhood resident Reggie Johnson, of the 800 block of Allendale Street said there had been a cookout at the center, but he wouldn't allow his children, aged 6 and 7, to attend.

He had a feeling there'd be trouble, he said, when he saw a large group of young men shooting dice.

"There was a big crowd gathered around," Johnson said. "I kept my kids on the porch because I knew something was going to break out. That's when I heard the gunshots."

