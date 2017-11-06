McKenzie Elliott's alleged killer due in court Tuesday

The man accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott in 2014 is due on Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court, where his attorneys will argue the government is withholding evidence in his case.

Attorneys for Terrell Plummer, 28, who could face the federal death penalty for the toddler’s killing, have filed a flurry of motions since he was charged in the spring with eight other alleged members of the Old York Road Money gang.

Among the complaints is that the government is withholding documents related to witnesses who identify Plummer as the shooter, as well as the analysis of a bullet trajectory expert who reconstructed the shooting.

“Given the fact that Mr. Plummer is facing serious charges that carry significant penalties, including multiple decades in prison and the possibility of the death penalty, the potential consequences of the government’s delay are severe,” his attorneys, Lucius T. Outlaw III and Shari Silver Derrow, wrote in a recent filing.

Federal prosecutors say Plummer’s demands are “improper, extreme and premature.”

McKenzie was struck by an errant bullet while standing on a porch in the 3600 block of Old York Rd. on Aug. 1, 2014. Early in the investigation, then-Police Commissioner Anthony W. Batts said a suspect would be arrested soon, and police arrested the suspect at the time, Tyrone Jamison, on a probation warrant. In search warrant applications at the time, homicide detectives wrote that “confidential informants” had identified Jamison as the shooter.

With Plummer’s attorneys seeking more information on what led police to pursue Jamison, prosecutors have disclosed that detectives only had one source for that belief: a confidential source who said that Plummer himself had told that person that Jamison was the shooter.

They said police wrote that they had more than one informant in an effort to protect the one source’s identity. They justified the use of “informants” as a plural by counting both the informant and the alleged secondhand comment from Plummer.

Plummer’s attorneys call the disclosure “stunning and nonsensical” because the government admits a detective misled the judge “ to believe that more than one informant existed.”

“Adding to the deception is that the affidavit fails to mention that the informant was relaying second-hand information from another source,” they wrote.

Still, the government says there’s no other information to show that police had information that Jamison was the shooter, and they have nothing else to turn over.

Jamison has never been charged with McKenzie’s shooting, but was indicted with Plummer on drug distribution and racketeering conspiracy charges. Among the allegations against Jamison, prosecutors say he provided Plummer with the firearm that shot McKenzie. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say their theory of the case is that Plummer carried out the shooting to protect the gang’s drug territory.

“The government’s case against Mr. Plummer … is strong,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Metcalf wrote in a July 26 filing. “Numerous witnesses will testify that Mr. Plummer was the one that fired the shots that struck and killed McKenzie Elliott and an ATF trajectory analysis traced the bullet to the location where Mr. Plummer stood at the time of the shooting.”

They add that “some witnesses will place Mr. Plummer as the individual who shot at the victims, while others will testify that Plummer confessed to the shooting to them.”

There’s no DNA, fingerprint or ballistics evidence because no firearm was recovered.

Plummer’s attorneys say they need to know who identified him as the shooter.

“If the shooting was gang-related and for a gang-furthering purpose, then all the members of the gang at the scene of the shooting shared this motivation,” they wrote. “It is certainly material to the defense which members of the gang were present at the scene of the shooting.”

The government responded that it is withholding information due to safety concerns, which it is allowed to do.

“In fact, the murder of McKenzie Elliott took years to solve because the gang has traditionally terrified and terrorized the Waverly Way neighborhood where these witnesses reside — who stated they are scared to come forward out of fear of the gang,” Metcalf wrote. “There will come a day when Mr. Plummer will have the chance to confront the several accusers.”

