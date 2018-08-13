Baltimore cop in beating video had written in June that suspect was known to fight police

A Baltimore police officer was filmed throwing punches at Dashawn McGrier in a cellphone video that went viral over the weekend. But it wasn’t the first time the two men had crossed paths.

McGrier was charged two months ago with assaulting the same officer and interfering while he was making an arrest.

“Mr. McGrier has a history of fighting with police officers and resisting arrest,” the officer wrote in charging documents.

McGrier’s attorney, Warren Brown, identified the officer as Arthur Williams, a recent graduate of the police academy. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the officer who threw the punches has resigned, but Tuggle did not name him. The state’s attorney’s office is considering second-degree assault charges against the officer, Tuggle said.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office has declined to comment.

Two months ago, Williams wrote that he encountered McGrier in East Baltimore during a routine patrol. The officer wrote that he was trying to cite a women whom he believed to be smoking marijuana when McGrier intervened.

He grabbed the woman’s hand-rolled cigar and tried to run, Williams wrote in charging documents.

“I stopped Mr. McGrier and Mr. McGrier took a fighting stance,” the officer wrote. “Mr. McGrier then attempted to hit this officer with an elbow and run.”

Williams tackled McGrier and tried to control him.

“He started yelling and inciting the crowd that was approaching to attack me,” the officer wrote.

About 20 people were gathering around as the two struggled on the ground. Williams wrote that he heard someone from the crowd threaten, “Yea, it’s only one of him, let’s get his a--.”

Williams wrote that he drew his gun, then his Taser. McGrier was trying to hit him with his fist and elbows, the officer wrote. Then Williams managed to handcuff McGrier.

“Mr. Grier stated several times that he would kill this officer once he was released from prison,” Williams wrote.

But Brown said that in the June incident and in the one this weekend, McGrier was targeted without justification by the officer.

“It seems like this officer had just decided that Dashawn was going to be his punching bag,” Brown said. “And this was a brutal attack that was degrading and demeaning to my client, to that community, and to the police department.”

The officer went to the hospital for cuts and bruises to his elbows and knees, according to charging documents. He charged McGrier with obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

McGrier is scheduled for trial next Wednesday on the charges.

At a news conference Monday, Tuggle said there was no excuse for the beating captured on the video Saturday.

“The repeated head strikes are disturbing,” he said. “We should be trained never to act out of emotion.”

Brown has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

