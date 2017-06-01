Through May, record number of killings in Baltimore

A fatal shooting late Wednesday in West Baltimore brought the number of people killed in the city to 146, the most on record through the first five months of the year.

Killings in Baltimore are up 32 percent over the same time last year, and up nearly 85 percent from this time three years ago.

The latest homicide occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of N. Monroe St., in the Mondawmin neighborhood. A 38-year-old man who police have not yet publicly identified was found suffering from gunshot wounds, and was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Before this year, the 139 homicides in the first five months of 1993 were the most on record, followed closely by the 138 reported in 1996. There were 124 homicides to start 2007 — the only year in the early 2000s that came close to the high rate of homicides seen during the 1990s.

Between 2008 and 2014, homicides were consistently between 79 and 94 for the period from January through May.

The number of non-fatal shootings has not increased at the same clip as homicides. The most recent police statistics show non-fatal shootings as of May 27 were the same — 234 — as this time last year.

Total violent crime is up 19 percent compared to this time last year. That includes robberies, which are up 17 percent, and aggravated assaults, which are up 23 percent. Property crime is also up 5 percent, including a 17 percent jump in burglaries.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night's homicide was asked to call 410-396-2100 or text 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

