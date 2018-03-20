A look at past incidents of violence in and around Maryland schools

The shooting at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday morning, in which two students were wounded and the suspected gunman was killed was not the first instance of school violence in the state.

Violent incidents have occurred in and around public schools across Maryland for years, in urban and suburban areas, inside school buildings and outside their walls, involving students and others who targeted them.

Last month, two incidents occurred within two days of each other outside two high schools in Prince George’s County.

On Feb. 5, a 17-year-old student at Oxon Hill High School in Prince George’s County was shot and wounded outside of the school after getting into a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend and her acquaintances, officials said. The shooting occurred amid an attempted robbery, officials said. Two suspects — 18-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth and 17-year-old Zanaya Bryant — were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On Feb. 6, a 16-year-old student was stabbed outside of Parkdale High School in Riverdale, which officials attributed to the MS-13 gang.

In a third incident in the county in January, a student stabbed two others inside Central High School. Edwin Aguilar Martinez, 19, was charged in the incident.

In June 2016, a 17-year-old student on his way to pick up his cap and gown at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore was shot in an attempted robbery before taking the gun from his assailant. Police charged another teen, Kyree Greene, in the incident. Greene was later charged in a separate shooting of a 16-year-old boy near Forest Park High School in May 2016, as well. Greene received separate 10-year sentences in the two incidents.

In December 2015, a 17-year-old student named Ananias Jolley was fatally stabbed inside Renaissance Academy in Baltimore by fellow student Donte Crawford. Crawford was later acquitted of first-degree murder and other charges in the incident after he testified that he had acted in self defense.

In February 2015, two male students aged 14 and 15 were shot and injured outside of Frederick High School during a junior varsity basketball game. Two men aged 19 and 21 were arrested. The younger suspect, Chandler Davenport, received a year in jail for reckless endangerment, while the older one, Brandon Tyler, pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault.

On the first day of school in August 2012, 15-year-old Robert W. Gladden Jr. opened fire with a shotgun inside Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, wounding Daniel Borowy, a 17-year-old special needs student. Gladden was later sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In May 2004, four students were shot and wounded – two seriously, and one of them paralyzed – outside Randallstown High School in Baltimore County as youths were leaving a charity basketball game. Police made two arrests. Matthew McCullough, a fellow student who was 17 at the time of the shooting, received a 100-year sentence. Tyrone Brown, 23 at the time of his arrest, received a 30-year sentence.

In 1956, 14-year-old Billy Ray Prevatte opened fire at the then-Maryland Park Junior High School in Prince George’s County, killing one teacher and wounding two others. Prevatte was sentenced to life in prison, but was later paroled.

