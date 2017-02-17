Suspect in Tonja Chadwick's killing attacked at Central Booking

Marco Holmes, who is charged in the death of his girlfriend Tonja Chadwick, was assaulted in his cell at Central Booking on Thursday morning, state prison officials confirmed.

Chadwick, 20, went missing late last month, and her body was later found in a park in Southwest Baltimore. City police named Holmes, 22, as a person of interest, and he was later found and charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Gerard Shields, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said Holmes was treated by in-house medical staff for superficial stab wounds to the head and hands. He said the assault was reported at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Holmes did not identify a suspect and declined to give a statement, Shields said. He remains housed at Central Booking and Shields said an investigation into the incident was continuing.

