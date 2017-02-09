Baltimore Police charge boyfriend of woman found slain in park with murder

Marco Holmes, the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a city park last week after she was reported missing last week, has been charged with murder in connection to her death, police said.

Holmes, 22, was arrested early Wednesday on an unrelated violation-of-probation warrant, police said. He was taken into custody without incident inside a home in Northeast Baltimore.

Police had called Holmes a "person of interest" in the killing of Tonja Chadwick, his 20-year-old girlfriend.

No other details about the charges were immediately available.

Chadwick, an aspiring nurse and the mother of a 4-year-old boy, was last seen Jan. 28 when she left her aunt's house in Belair-Edison in Northeast Baltimore. Her body, which showed signs of trauma, was discovered across town about five days later, under debris in a wooded area known as Daisy Field, police said last week.

As police were searching for Chadwick and Holmes, a city judge signed a no-bail warrant charging Holmes with violating his probation in a 2014 armed-robbery case.

Holmes pleaded guilty in that case in March 2015, receiving a sentence of 20 years with 18 years suspended. He was released from prison in May 2016.

The probation violation warrant signed last week said Holmes had failed to comply with the terms of his probation since his release, including attempts to obtain employment or enroll in educational programs. He also moved from an address agents had for him without notifying them.

A warrant was not obtained until police began probing Chadwick's disappearance, however.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said previously that police had responded once before to a call about an argument between Holmes and Chadwick.

Smith said Chadwick was killed in her apartment before her killer "committed the equally disgusting act of discarding her body" where she was found. "It's an absolutely repulsive act with little regard for human life," he said.

This story will be updated.