Baltimore police arrest Marco Holmes, boyfriend of slain woman found in park

Baltimore Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a city park last week after she was reported missing.

Police said Wednesday morning that Marco Holmes, 22, was arrested on unrelated charges to the murder of Tonja Chadwick, his 20-year-old girlfriend, who was found dead Thursday. Police had sought Holmes in connection with the murder.

Holmes was taken into custody without incident inside a home in Northeast Baltimore. He was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation, police said.

"At this time, he has not been charged with any crimes related to the disappearance or murder of Ms. Chadwick. The investigation continues," Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said Wednesday.

Smith credited tips with helping detectives apprehend Holmes.

Smith said previously that police had once before responded to a call about an argument between Holmes and Chadwick.

But police have only called him a "person of interest" in the case of Chadwick's murder.

Friends and family gather for a vigil for Tonja Chadwick.

Chadwick, an aspiring nurse and mother of a 4-year-old son, was last seen when she left her aunt's house in Belair-Edison in Northeast Baltimore. Her traumatized body was discovered across town about five days later, under debris in a wooded area known as Daisy Field.

Smith said Chadwick was killed in her apartment before her killer "committed the equally disgusting act of discarding her body" where she was found. "It's an absolutely repulsive act with little regard for human life," he said.

This story will be updated.