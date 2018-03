A 28-year-old man was shot dead Sunday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., the man was killed in the 5300 block of Denmore Ave. in Baltimore’s Glenmore Park neighborhood, close to Pimlico Race Course. He had bullet wounds in the head and back. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

