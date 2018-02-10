Baltimore police report nonfatal shooting in Northwest Baltimore

A man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said officers were sent at about 11:57 a.m. to the 4000 block of Belle Avenue, at the edge of the Dorchester neighborhood, for a shooting. They found a 34-year-old man there suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. A paramedic transported the man to an area hospital.

Police said detectives, who are investigating the shooting, determined that it occurred in the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted via smartphone by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto