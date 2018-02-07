Man who jumped on hood of Baltimore County school bus receives probation

A man who jumped on the hood of a school bus last fall was sentenced in Baltimore County Court on Tuesday.

Leverne Doran, 68, of Nottingham, received one day of unsupervised probation for obstructing a school bus driver, according to court records and his attorney. Three other charges were dropped: malicious destruction of property, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

“He wanted the case to end and he was pleased that it ended without a conviction,” said Doran’s lawyer, Steven Silverman.

Police said Doran had tried to stop a Loch Raven middle school bus in October after a bottle was thrown out the window by one of the 10 students on board and hit the windshield of his car. The bus driver, whose name was not released by police, told officers he feared for his and the students’ safety. He continued to drive the car with Doran on the hood and told police he intended to take the bus to the Parkville police precinct.

Video of the incident — in which Doran could be seen clinging to the hood of a school bus, pounding on it periodically — circulated the internet.

When the bus stopped at a red light, Doran wrenched open the doors of the bus, breaking a door handle in the process, police said. An off-duty police detective at the scene persuaded Doran to leave and the bus driver drove away out of fear for his and his students’ safety. He was interviewed by another police officer nearby.

Doran, who had no prior criminal record, had worked for 18 years as a teacher in Baltimore public schools, according to his lawyer.

Silverman blamed the bus’ driver for the incident, saying he had inched the bus toward Doran when he tried to stop him. It left Doran no other choice, he said, but to grab on.

