Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Northwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:22 a.m., police received a call about an alleged assault on the 3700 block of Oakmont Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik