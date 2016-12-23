York, Pa., man charged in three Baltimore killings

Baltimore police announced Friday that they have charged an 18-year-old man living in York, Pa., with three murders in the city.

The most recent charges accuse Dennis Tyree Diggs of the fatal shooting of Jackson Bleier, 22, in Southwest Baltimore on Oct. 2.

Police said at the time that they believed Bleier, a fifth-year student at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and a former swimmer at the school, had been in Yale Heights to buy drugs. He was found near his Jeep suffering from a gunshot wound.

Charging documents said Diggs, also known as "Duke," was linked to the crime through witnesses, but did not provide a possible motive for Bleier's killing or the others.

He has been in custody since Nov. 23, when he was apprehended by a U.S. marshals task force in York on charges in two other murders: the Oct. 24 killing of Jamie Christian, 22, in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St., and the March 24, 2015, killing of 29-year-old Jarrell Hicks in the 3300 block of Caton Ave.

Diggs is accused of working with a Baltimore man, Steven Milhouse, 20, to execute Christian inside a Sunoco gas station. Detectives wrote in charging documents that surveillance video shows Diggs holding open the door for Milhouse, who entered with a gun drawn and began firing at Christian.

Christian attempted to run but slipped and fell. The video shows Milhouse standing over him and continuing to fire, police said. Diggs opened the door for other patrons to leave while he acted as a lookout, and he and Milhouse fled on foot together, police said.

Charging documents for Hicks' case say only that Diggs was developed as a suspect and identified by witnesses.

Christian had lived in the 3300 block of Caton Ave., where Hicks was killed.

Diggs, of the 700 block of W. Princess St. in York, has no prior arrests as an adult in Baltimore or Pennsylvania, according to court records.

Milhouse, whom court records from last year list as homeless, had previously been arrested with a gun and found guilty of possession. In September 2015 he received a sentence of three years, with all but two years and 11 months suspended.

In August, Milhouse was charged with gun possession and disorderly conduct in Baltimore County, and was released on $75,000 bail. Those charges were pending, and he failed to appear at a November court date.

