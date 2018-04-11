MTA police seeking armed suspect who 'violently attacked' bus driver in West Baltimore

The Maryland Transit Administration Police are seeking a man who “violently attacked” a bus driver in West Baltimore last week, officials said.

The man attacked the bus driver as he boarded the bus in the 1100 block of Bentalou Street at 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, and then got off and fired several shots from a handgun, according to an MTA news release.

“This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MTA Police at 410-454-7720.

