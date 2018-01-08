Lombard Street sniper of 1976 strikes plea deal for new prison sentence of 85 years

The man known as the Lombard Street sniper struck a plea deal Monday in Baltimore Circuit Court to avoid a new trial for his murderous ambush of city police officers nearly 42 years ago.

Under the deal, John Earl Williams, 60, could be released from prison in about 15 years, attorneys said.

Williams has spent the last four decades in prison, serving a life sentence for murdering one Baltimore police officer and trying to kill 12 others. But that sentence was erased last year, and on Monday he received a new prison term that amounts to 85 years. He received a life sentence, with all but 85 years suspended.

His attorney estimated Williams would serve nearly 60 of those years before being released for good behavior.

Near dusk on April 16, 1976, Williams — then a troubled 18-year-old armed with shotguns and high-powered hunting rifles — unleashed a barrage of gunfire from the top floors of a rowhouse in the 1300 block of West Lombard Street in West Baltimore. Williams’ attack became known as the “Good Friday Shooting,” and the 40-minute rampage ended with Officer Jimmy Halcomb dead and two other cops permanently disabled.

Halcomb, 31, was a Marine Corps veteran with a pregnant wife and two young daughters in Baltimore County. He was shot in his throat and killed. Shotgun blasts struck the other officers. One man would lose vision in an eye. Another was shot through the elbow.

Williams surrendered and was charged with the murder of Halcomb and assault with the intent to murder 12 other officers. In jail after the attack, he wrote a manifesto titled “The story of a sniper.” He described sniffing glue and dropping acid, while dreaming of “war games.” It’s the tale of a lonely, angry teenager who got drunk on screwdrivers, fought with his girlfriend, then snapped when she left him.

“When she walked away,” he wrote, “I felt I could just start killing everything that moved.”

In 1977, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. During the trial, a panel of state psychiatrists found him troubled but sane. The jury convicted him and a judge imposed the maximum sentence of life plus 60 years in prison.

Williams spent 41 years in prison before Maryland’s highest court made a sweeping decision in 2012 known as the Unger ruling. The court decided jury instructions were misleading in trials before 1980. Prisoners across the state appealed and had their old convictions erased.

Rather than retrying these decades-old murder cases, Baltimore prosecutors decided to strike deals with the aged prisoners. Witnesses age and die. Memories fade. Evidence is lost. It’s difficult to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt decades after a crime.

In Baltimore, about 125 prisoners have been released in five years, prosecutors said. But as late as Friday, they were scheduled to retry Williams.

In the last-minute deal Monday morning, Williams pleaded guilty to murder and 11 counts of assault to serve 85 years of a suspended life sentence.

CAPTION In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say indicted state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business, before becoming an FBI cooperator and upending an investigation into someone who was paying bribes to push legislation. (Ulysses Muñoz, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say indicted state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business, before becoming an FBI cooperator and upending an investigation into someone who was paying bribes to push legislation. (Ulysses Muñoz, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Police commissioner Kevin Davis read a letter from the FBI rejecting the Baltimore police request to take over the investigation of Detective Sean Suiter's death. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Police commissioner Kevin Davis read a letter from the FBI rejecting the Baltimore police request to take over the investigation of Detective Sean Suiter's death. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente