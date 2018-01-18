Loaded gun recovered at Baltimore high school

A Baltimore school police officer recovered a loaded gun at Carver Vocational-Technical High School Thursday morning, district officials said.

The gun was confiscated after school police received an anonymous tip. The student involved was arrested and taken to Central Booking for processing.

“This matter was swiftly under control without incident,” city schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster wrote in a statement. “School safety protocols were followed to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.”

According to the district’s Code of Conduct, the student possibly faces permanent expulsion.

It’s the second time this school year that police have confiscated a loaded gun from a Baltimore city student on school grounds.

A student tried to enter Achievement Academy with a loaded gun in September. District officials said the student did not use the gun to threaten anyone.

On Valentine’s Day of last year, officers confiscated a gun from another Carver student. No one was injured during that incident, either.

“This is a significant crisis that, repeatedly, our students are arming themselves before they come to school,” said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the city school police union.

