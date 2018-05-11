Police make arrest in killing of Baltimore City College lacrosse captain

Baltimore Police have made an arrest in the killing of a 17-year-old Baltimore City College lacrosse captain, they said Friday.

Shawn Little, 20, has been arrested and charged in the shooting that killed 17-year-old Ray Glasgow III and injured an 18-year-old Saturday night.

Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said previously that Glasgow was not the intended target of the shooting.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Eden St., near the City Springs Elementary/Middle School field, police said.

This story will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5