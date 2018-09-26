Hopkins study: Liquor stores more closely linked to violent crime than bars and restaurants

Bars and liquor stores are often associated with an increase in crime. But a new Johns Hopkins University study says that whether the alcohol is consumed on-site or off-premises makes a big difference.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal “Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research,” researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that liquor stores and other outlets that sell alcohol to be consumed off-site have a stronger association with violent crimes than bars and restaurants.

Researchers looked at 1,204 alcohol outlets in Baltimore and exposure to violent crimes from 2012 to 2016.

The report’s authors say every 10 percent increase in alcohol outlet access is associated with a 4.2 percent increase in violent crime in the surrounding area. Access to liquor stores has a 37 percent percent greater association with violent crime than access to bars or restaurants.

That’s because staff at bars and restaurants have more interaction with their customers than at liquor stores, according to the study’s authors. Employees of bars and restaurants are around patrons while they’re drinking, and might even keep potential offenders from entering in the first place.

On the other hand, many liquor store staffers stand behind plexiglass barriers and have only limited contact with customers, said Pamela Trangenstein, who led the research while she was a predoctoral fellow at Center on Alcohol Marketing and Youth.

“Store clerks are usually working by themselves and they don’t see the patrons drinking. People can also buy larger volumes of alcohol for lower prices,” she said. “It’s a recipe for more danger.”

Moreover, researchers found that more liquor stores and beer and wine stores are located in low-income neighborhoods.

In an opinion piece she co-authored in The Baltimore Sun this year, Trangenstein said, “Murder clusters around alcohol outlets.”

One of the study’s authors said the findings suggest that future crime reduction initiatives should include tighter regulation of alcohol sales, particularly for outlets that allow off-site consumption.

“Reducing the number of off-site alcohol outlets in Baltimore has the potential to lead to fewer homicides and aggravated assaults,” said Daniel Webster, a professor at Hopkins who worked on the study.

Trangenstein said officials could also consider restrictions on hours and days of operation.

Closer regulation of liquor stores has long been an issue of concern for community leaders.

In 2012, city health officials pushed to strip the licenses of dozens of liquor stores in predominantly poor neighborhoods, linking the outlets to higher levels of violent crime.

"Clearly alcohol and violence are two of the major issues affecting the city," said Dr. Oxiris Barbot, then Baltimore’s health commissioner. "When looking at our hospitalization, our emergency room visits, they are mostly related to alcohol and drugs. ... It's a public health issue."

It also comes down to equity, Trangenstein said.

“When you start looking at the built environment and places people grow up and how it sets them up for success or failure, if we know alcohol outlets are part of that equation, it’s important to think about the things we can do to make sure everyone has an equal chance as they grow up,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.

