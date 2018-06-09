An adult, two children struck by lightning in Patterson Park Saturday, police say

Two children and an adult were hospitalized after they were struck by lightning Saturday afternoon in Patterson Park, city police and fire officials said.

Fire Chief Roman Clark said all three were in serious condition, but he did not have additional information about the victims.

The two children taken to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said. The adult was taken to a nearby hospital, Clark said.

The victims were injured shortly before 4 p.m. during a brief storm.

Clark said the adult and children were near the tennis courts at the park.

This story will be updated.

