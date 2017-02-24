Baltimore landlord charged with fatally shooting tenant's father during dispute

A 48-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting the father of a tenant during a dispute, police said.

Carlton Beachum was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the fatal shooting a day earlier of 40-year-old Sherman Smith, which occurred in the 500 block of Brunswick St. in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said at the time that two people were shot in the incident. A 50-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and Smith was found in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Beachum was taken into custody that night.

Police spokesman Donny Moses said the shooting arose from a landlord-tenant dispute, and that Smith was the father of Beachum's tenant.

He said Beachum has also been charged in the non-fatal shooting of the second victim.

Police said Beachum's last known address was in the 500 block of Brunswick, though other records show he has been a resident of Prince George's County.

Additional details were not immediately available.

