Man found barefoot and bloody outside Baltimore apartment charged in girlfriend's fatal stabbing, shooting

A 32-year-old man arrested barefoot and bloody after breaking into a neighbor's apartment in Northwest Baltimore is being charged with the killing of his 23-year-old girlfriend, police say.

William Mason is accused of shooting and stabbing Khaya Lambert early Wednesday morning inside the apartment they shared. Police first arrived on scene, in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Ave., after a neighbor in the same building said he heard a crash and found Mason on his kitchen floor with a knife in hand.

A struggle ensued, police say, and the neighbor ran outside and called police, who arrested Mason.

Police followed a blood trail from the neighbor's apartment into an apartment Mason and Lambert shared, and found Lambert dead inside.

Police spokesman Donny Moses said detectives believe Mason and Lambert were dating and got into a "heated encounter."

Mason is being held without bond, and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

