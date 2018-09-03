Two men fatally shot on Labor Day in Baltimore

Baltimore homicide detectives were investigating two separate fatal shootings Monday.

The first took place around 7:15 a.m. in the Southwestern District, when a man was found shot at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Lyndhurst Street. The victim had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name and age were not released, and police did not say whether they have a suspect or motive.

Then around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Ellwood Ave., in the Southeastern District, police said a 26-year-old man was found shot in the “upper body.”



He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Homicide detectives were asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.



The Southwestern Police District, where the first shooting took place, has had the most homicides in the city, according to records maintained by The Baltimore Sun, with 31 people killed this year. The Southeastern District has had the fewest, with 10.



