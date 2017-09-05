7 killed over long Labor Day weekend in Baltimore

Seven men were killed in Baltimore during the long Labor Day weekend, including an Upper Fells Point man found with a head injury in an alley on Sunday and a man whose uncle was arrested in his fatal stabbing Monday, police said.

Two of the men were found shot less than two hours apart late Monday in the same small East Baltimore neighborhood where a third man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Police said they are investigating whether the incidents are connected.

Officers found George Yurek, 52, of the 1900 block of E. Pratt Street in Upper Fells, bleeding from the head in an alley in the 1000 block of Brentwood Avenue in Johnston Square about 10:25 a.m. Sunday after being flagged down by another citizen, police said.

Police said Yurek told them he had been attacked by an unknown male the evening before, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. His body was taken for autopsy, where the medical examiner on Monday ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma, police said.

Juwan Gladney, 25, of the 2800 block of Presstman Street, was fatally stabbed in the stomach during a “family dispute” in a home in the 1400 block of E. Oliver Street, in the East Baltimore neighborhood of Oliver, about 3:15 p.m. Monday, police said. A 51-year-old man, also a family member, was also stabbed and was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Dante Gladney, 43, of the same block in Oliver, was arrested in the attack, and has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, police said. They did not describe the relationship between Gladney and the second unidentified victim, other than that the two men are related.

Gladney was waiting to see a court commissioner as of Tuesday morning, and could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Additionally over the weekend, officers located a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds about 10:20 p.m. Monday. He was lying in the 1800 block of E. Lafayette Street, in the Broadway East neighborhood in East Baltimore. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was not immediately identified. Police said medics allegedly recovered a handgun from his waistband, which was turned over to police as evidence.

Also, about 11:40 p.m. Monday, officers found Sheldon Chase, 36, of the 1600 block of Patterson Park Avenue, with gunshot wounds to the elbow and torso near the nearby intersection of Patterson Park Avenue and Federal Street, which is also in the Broadway East neighborhood, police said. Chase was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a local hospital where a 35-year-old man had arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to his legs, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was sitting in his vehicle in the 1700 block of Rutland Avenue, also in Broadway East, when he was shot, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether there are any connections between the two homicides and the non-fatal shooting in Broadway East because of their close proximity.

Police are also investigating another non-fatal shooting about 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Oswego Avenue in the Greenspring neighborhood in North Baltimore, they said.

A 24-year-old man was walking in the block when he “heard several gunshots that appeared to be very close” and “began to run to a friend’s house before realizing that he had been shot,” police said.

Police located the man at a local hospital, where he had been taken by friends.

The discovery of Yurek and the fatal shootings on Monday followed two killings Saturday and another killing midday Sunday.

Police on Tuesday identified the 22-year-old man shot Sunday in the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue, in the Belair-Edison neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, as Tyrone Ray, of the 2700 block of Bayonne Avenue.

Ray is the grandson of Maryland House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, who on Monday identified his grandson as the victim in the shooting and pleaded for the violence in the city to stop.

Police had previously identified Vasunlala Irvin, 41, and Antoine Rich, 46, as those killed Saturday in Baltimore.

The weekend also included multiple other non-fatal shootings.

There have now been 242 homicides in Baltimore in 2017, a near historic pace.

Anyone with information in the non-fatal shootings is asked to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

Anyone with information in the homicides is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun