More KKK flyers found in South Baltimore's Riverside neighborhood

Baltimore police are investigating after another series of flyers encouraging white residents to join the Ku Klux Klan was discovered in Riverside on Friday.

The flyers lined sidewalks on the 1500 block of Belt Street and were found on other nearby streets Friday morning. It marked at least the second time this month KKK propaganda was distributed in the South Baltimore neighborhood.

Jackson Fisher, a Riverside resident and Riverside Neighborhood Association board member, said he was disappointed by the flyers’ distribution.

“Riverside is a quiet community and it isn’t typical for the area,” he said. “We’re lucky versus other parts of the city where we don’t have as many issues with crime and vacancies and all the other issues in the city, and to have something like this happen in our neighborhood is disappointing. There’s not really any place for it in the neighborhood.”

Two weeks ago, at least two people about a half-mile away found similar KKK flyers outside their homes. Residents found those papers on the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the same block where 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi was shot and killed in late September.

Baltimore Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said the police department has received reports about the materials being distributed in Riverside.

“It is under investigation,” she said.

Police have touched base with residents in the area, she said, but she declined to discuss specific steps the department is taking to combat the propaganda. She said the police department doesn’t want to fuel the spread of the material or give away “trade secrets” surrounding its investigation.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes Riverside, did not respond to a request for comment.

