Fatal shooting is third in Northwest Baltimore in a day

A man was fatally shot in the head Friday night behind a Northwest Baltimore apartment complex, the third killing in the area in a day.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in an alley behind the 3900 block of Wabash Ave.

Officers found Trayvon Chesley, 22, of the 3200 block of Dorithan Road, at the scene. Chesley suffered from gunshot wounds to the head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The scene is about two blocks from the home of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

At the scene, paramedics could be seen standing over the victim's body, then placing a white sheet on top. A woman standing outside the crime scene tape surrounded by family yelled, "Don't put that on my grandson!" between sobs.

A young woman approached the scene, asked if the victim was someone she knew, then ran away screaming. From around a nearby corner she could be heard wailing as detectives inspected the scene.

Earlier Friday, a 50-year-old man was fatally shot while riding a bicycle about 1.5 miles away at the intersection of Wolcott and Norfolk avenues. That fatal shooting came after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just around the corner Thursday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

