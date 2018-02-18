Baltimore man charged with murder, assault in September killing

Eric Carter, 23, of the 3000 block of Lanvale Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the killing of a 34-year-old man in September.

Carter was taken to Central Booking, where he was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Police responding to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street in West Baltimore at 1:09 a.m. on Sept. 13 found Daivon Evans, 34, lying in the grass and bleeding heavily.

Evan was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was assaulted and stabbed.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

