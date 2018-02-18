News Maryland Crime

Baltimore man charged with murder, assault in September killing

Frederick N. Rasmussen
Eric Carter, 23, of the 3000 block of Lanvale Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the killing of a 34-year-old man in September.

Carter was taken to Central Booking, where he was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Police responding to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street in West Baltimore at 1:09 a.m. on Sept. 13 found Daivon Evans, 34, lying in the grass and bleeding heavily.

Evan was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was assaulted and stabbed.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

