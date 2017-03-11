Father charged after young son accidentally shoots brother

The father of a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot by his 6-year-old brother in their Northeast Baltimore home Friday evening has been charged with failing to store a loaded handgun properly, Baltimore police said.

Police also said Lamont Pulley of the 5800 block of Falkirk Road was prohibited from possessing a handgun. Pulley was taken to the city's Central Booking and Intake Center on Friday and was released Saturday after posting bond, according to police and court records.

The 30-year-old father did not have an attorney listed in online court records, which show that Pulley was charged with the improper storage allegation and contributing to a child's delinquent action.

State law prohibits gun owners from leaving loaded weapons in places where they should know that an unsupervised child could access it. The penalty for the misdemeanor charge is a fine up to $1,000. The other misdemeanor carries a $2,500 maximum fine and a three-year maximum sentence.

The 4-year-old was being treated Friday night for a wound not considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives believe the children found a handgun inside their home in the Ramblewood neighborhood, police said. Their father was home at the time and brought the wounded boy to the hospital, police said.