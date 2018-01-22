Kevin Davis addressed reporters in Chicago one day before he was fired as Baltimore's police commissioner

One day before he was fired as Baltimore’s police commissioner, Kevin Davis briefly addressed reporters in Chicago during a conference on crime fighting strategies.

Davis said police departments around the country must partner to share methods.They must embrace technology, he said, and focus efforts on repeat offenders.

“No one city, no one jurisdiction has it all figured out. We rely on each other. We pick each other’s brains,” Davis said. “We’re in this fight together.”

Davis appeared beside Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Los Angeles Deputy Police Chief Sean Malinowski.

Davis was fired the next morning by Mayor Catherine Pugh, who said she felt impatient with the continued violence in Baltimore.

Baltimore saw the highest number of killings per-capita last year with 343 homicides. In Chicago, Johnson said, 900 fewer people were shot last year than in 2016.

On Friday, Pugh named Darryl De Sousa as Baltimore’s new police commissioner. She also said she was bringing Malinowski to Baltimore to help in the crime fight.

